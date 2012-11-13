Free Community Gathering Planned to ‘Give Thanks, Goleta’

Local churches, residents and community leaders will gather Sunday to enjoy the third annual celebration of Thanksgiving with Give Thanks, Goleta.

The free and public gathering will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Everyone is invited to celebrate and give thanks for the Good Land we all share.

Starting at 6 p.m., we’ll sing a couple of songs, and individuals from all walks of life, and all over the world, will give brief statements about why they are grateful to live in Goleta. Light refreshments will be served at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .