Owls, Rabbits and Mad Hatters, Oh My! Laguna Blanca Hosts Day in Wonderland

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | November 13, 2012 | 5:45 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, families from the Santa Barbara area stopped by Laguna Blanca Lower School for an interactive day in Wonderland — Owls in Wonderland, that is!

Faculty, staff, parents and students dressed up as characters from Lewis Carroll’s delightfully popular novel.

Parents joined in the fun with more than 350 children of all ages who enjoyed the Mad Scientist’s lab, the green screen photo booth, the live owls and rabbits, and the elaborate tea party.

Carnival highlights included royal croquet, arts and crafts, a bouncy caterpillar tunnel and, of course, many beautiful young Alices.

For more information about Laguna Blanca Lower School, contact Kim Romanov at 805.695.8143 x415 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

Laguna Blanca's Swoop the Owl mascot delights guests at the Tea Party. (Laguna Blanca School photo)
