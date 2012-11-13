Rescuers Help Hikers Lost on Tunnel Trail

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue volunteers were called out Monday to help a male and female in their early 20s after they got lost while hiking in the Tunnel Trail/Seven Falls area of Santa Barbara.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Mark Williams said one of the hikers, both Santa Barbara residents, had suffered an ankle injury.

Emergency dispatchers received a call from the lost pair about 7 p.m., according to Williams.

He said that while hiking back down the mountain from Cathedral Peak, the hikers became lost and were unable to find the trail that runs along the ridge above Seven Falls. He said the female hurt her ankle while attempting to navigate in the dark.

Search & Rescue volunteers, along with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, located the hikers about 8:15 p.m. above the first pools of Seven Falls, according to Williams.

He said the pair were helped down the trail and back to their vehicle at the Tunnel Road trailhead, where they were evaluated and released by medical personnel.

