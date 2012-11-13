Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:35 am | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of SB North Honors Adams School’s Babcock Family

By Tom Jacobs for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | November 13, 2012 | 6:09 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North’s Adams Family of the Month program honors hardworking, ethical and socially engaged families who contribute to Adams Elementary School and provide positive role models for their children and the entire community.

The Babcock family is RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month for October, and at the Oct. 31 club meeting they were presented with a framed certificate honoring their contributions.

Sixth-grader Hailey, third-grader Gregory, and parents Rachel and Micah are an integral part of Adams School.

Young Gregory is enjoying learning how to play soccer and eager to follow in his sister’s footsteps in the classroom. Hailey is ever ready with her infectious smile and her organization and motivation is an inspiration to the other students. She’s an enthusiastic learner with her hand always up with a question.

Mom Rachel chairs holiday gift-wrapping fundraising sales efforts for the PTA, and also keeps a watchful eye on the parking lot during morning drop-offs. Dad Micah shares his technical expertise with students participating in the Science Fair.

Whenever there is a PTA event, one of them is there, taking care of whatever needs to be done. They work very hard to help to support the school and make Adams a place where students work hard to succeed and parents are committed to helping out.

— Tom Jacobs is a past president for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

