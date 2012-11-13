San Marcos Marching Band, Colorguard Place First in Oxnard Tournament

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard placed first in Division 2A at the Oxnard Field Tournament on Saturday.

They outscored all 23 other bands in divisions 1A through 4A to take sweepstakes awards in Music Effect, Visual Effect, General Effect, Visual, Colorguard and Percussion.

San Marcos is under the direction of Michael Kiyoi and conducted by Drum Major Niko Victoria.

Their field show is titled “Once Upon a Star,” and they will be competing at Moorpark High School on Saturday in hopes of qualifying for the SCSBOA Championships on Dec. 1.

They will be giving a free community performance at San Marcos at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11.

— Michael Kiyoi is the director of bands for San Marcos High School.