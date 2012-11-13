Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:29 am | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center to Host ‘A Conversation with Brian Coryat’

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | November 13, 2012 | 8:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series will host Brian Coryat, founder of ValueClick and founder/CEO of Local Market Launch, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Fé Bland Forum on SBCC’s West Campus.

Brian Coryat
Brian Coryat

This event is open to the public and free of charge; however, space is limited and RSVPs are required. Click here to register for the event.

Another installment in the Scheinfeld Center’s popular Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series, this program will focus on Coryat and his journey to success during a casual chat. The audience will have an opportunity to personally interact during a reception and networking to follow.

Coryat will tell his story of starting several companies in his garage before creating ValueClick Inc., which grew to be one of the world’s largest integrated online marketing companies, and we will learn what this serial entrepreneur is up to now.

The Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series is offered as an experiential component of the Scheinfeld Center’s academic program.

“This is our signature program offered in conversational style,” Scheinfeld Center Director Melissa Moreno said. ”Our series gives students and our community access to highly successful and unique local entrepreneurs and innovators, which we hope infuses inspiration and motivation in new entrepreneurs and existing business owners.”

To view past speakers in the series, click here for the Scheinfeld Center’s virtual Video Library.

This event is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Small Business Development Center, a public service offering no-cost one-on-one counseling and coaching to small business owners. The SBDC is hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation. Click here for more information.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 