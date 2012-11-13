SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center to Host ‘A Conversation with Brian Coryat’

Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series will host Brian Coryat, founder of ValueClick and founder/CEO of Local Market Launch, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Fé Bland Forum on SBCC’s West Campus.

Another installment in the Scheinfeld Center’s popular Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series, this program will focus on Coryat and his journey to success during a casual chat. The audience will have an opportunity to personally interact during a reception and networking to follow.

Coryat will tell his story of starting several companies in his garage before creating ValueClick Inc., which grew to be one of the world’s largest integrated online marketing companies, and we will learn what this serial entrepreneur is up to now.

The Enlightened Entrepreneurship Series is offered as an experiential component of the Scheinfeld Center’s academic program.

“This is our signature program offered in conversational style,” Scheinfeld Center Director Melissa Moreno said. ”Our series gives students and our community access to highly successful and unique local entrepreneurs and innovators, which we hope infuses inspiration and motivation in new entrepreneurs and existing business owners.”

This event is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Small Business Development Center, a public service offering no-cost one-on-one counseling and coaching to small business owners. The SBDC is hosted by SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation. Click here for more information.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.