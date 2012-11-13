Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:41 am | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

‘The Twenty’: The Story to Save the Gaviota Coast Forever

By Surfrider Foundation, Santa Barbara Chapter | November 13, 2012 | 12:17 p.m.

In just over two generations, 280 of the 300 miles of Southern California’s once unspoiled coastline have been lost to development — forever. Only 20 miles of coastline remain undeveloped and unprotected — for every generation that follows us.

Twenty men, for 20 years, for 20 miles. … This is the story of the Surfrider Foundation, Santa Barbara Chapter’s epic struggle to preserve the Gaviota Coast, Southern California’s last remaining stretch of unspoiled, rural coastline.

For 20 years, 20 men have withstood a slew of deep-pocket developers, major corporations and elected officials in their effort to protect the Gaviota Coast’s incredible biodiversity and unparalleled scenic beauty.

The Twenty is an inspiring story of ordinary people, fueled by their passion and their love, who stand together against improbable odds to defend one of California’s last great places.

We want to inspire our audience so that they will aspire to join The Twenty and help preserve the Gaviota Coast. Our goal is to connect people with this remarkable area and foster a sense of stewardship for the land, thus empowering them and the preservation campaign to save the Gaviota Coast forever.

» Create a groundswell of support of “first responders” who will mobilize to block development (Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and Coastal Commission)

» Create the Gaviota Coast Legal Defense Fund to support ongoing legal expenses for preservation

» Launch “$20 for 20 Miles” grassroots fundraising campaign for permanent

» Preservation of the Gaviota Coast

Using interviews, historical images and theatrical reenactments, The Twenty will weave Surfrider’s battle to preserve this threatened area from development and urban sprawl together with the Gaviota Coast’s rich history, remarkable biodiversity and incomparable scenic beauty. The animation of Highliner Studios will fully immerse viewers into past and present storylines to help foster a connection to the Gaviota Coast.

Your contributions will help to complete the production and post-production of The Twenty documentary film. Donations toward this film are tax deductible. The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit California corporation.

 

