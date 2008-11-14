Captain’s Log: Lure Someone You Know to Get Hooked on Fishing

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation is running a helpful program it calls the Anglers’ Legacy.
“Anglers’ Legacy is simply about giving back what you’ve been given, and making a promise to introduce somebody new to fishing — a family member, co-worker, neighbor, acquaintance at church or perhaps the mechanic who works on your car,” according to the foundation.
To become an ambassador, just take the pledge (click here) to introduce at least one person per year to the sport of fishing. This gives us the chance to give the gift that someone once gave us — a fishing trip.
The program continues to have a positive financial impact on the boating and fishing industry, according to a survey by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation. In a second-year survey of Anglers’ Legacy ambassadors (those who have taken the pledge), more than 5,000 respondents indicated that they purchase about $140 in fishing tackle and equipment, $153 in boating supplies and accessories and more than three fishing licenses.
Whether you fish fresh water, salt water or both, bringing a newbie along is important to the health of our industry and also important to fund (with fishing license fees and tax money) the programs that keep our fishery habitats healthy and manage our fish populations for sustainability. Our traditional fisheries management practices are producing wonderful success stories, without closing areas to all fishing.
Let’s support fisheries management in the spirit of conservation. This program is a good way to do that.
Introducing someone to fishing is also a way to give a lifelong gift to someone you care about. Most of us got started fishing just this way. Someone took us fishing. Do the same for others.
Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.