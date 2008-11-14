Goleta, Weather Service Seeking Citizen Weather Spotters

The city of Goleta is seeking residents who are interested in being part of the National Weather Service Weather Spotter Program.

The National Weather Service Spotter Program is a volunteer organization of people who report to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard whenever significant weather is occurring. The reports provide important information for forecasters to improve forecasts and warnings.

“The Weather Spotter Program is just another tool in our toolbox to ensure that our community has the best and most accurate information on current weather conditions,” said Steve Wagner, community services director. “Due to the Gap Fire, this rainy season there is an increased chance of flooding in the city of Goleta. The best thing city residents and businesses can do — if they live in or near the flood zone — is to have an emergency plan in place with the supplies they need, including sandbags, a flashlight and radio.”

Weather spotters don’t need to have weather equipment to become an official spotter for the National Weather Service. New spotters will receive a personal spotter ID number and a packet with instructions. Training will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chamber, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

For more information, call 805.961.7510.

Kirsten Deshler is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.