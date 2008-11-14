Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:42 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Men’s Basketball: UCSB Signs Duo to National Letters of Intent

Coach Bob Williams adds a second Brew and a powerful post player to an already talented group.

By Bill Mahoney | November 14, 2008 | 9:05 p.m.

On the heels of arguably Bob Williams’ best recruiting class since arriving at UCSB 10 years ago, the men’s basketball team has added a second consecutive outstanding class, which includes a highly-prized guard with a familiar name, and a powerful 6-foot-9 power forward.

On Friday, Williams announced the signing of guard Chris Brew, the brother of Will Brew, a UCSB freshman and a member of last year’s recruiting class, and forward Lucas Devenny, to national letters of intent.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Brew is one of the highest-rated recruits in the program’s history. In fact, in its pre-summer 2008 rankings, the Rivals.com scouting service ranked him as the 83rd overall recruit in the nation, and it also rated him as the top recruit in the Big West Conference this year.

A native of Oakland and senior at St. Mary’s High School in Berkeley, Brew participated in the 2008 Reebok All-American Camp. As a junior in 2007-08, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game. He was St. Mary’s top scorer, and along with his brother Will, paced the team to a 33-2 record and a Northern California championship.

“Chris is dynamic, strong, athletic and has a really charismatic personality,” Williams said. “He is a phenomenal physical presence on the floor, very good with the ball and can get to the rim. He also has what it takes to be a stellar defender. Chris has played against some of the best players in the country in camps and AAU, and he has shown the ability to defend them on-ball. He can also get to the rim against anyone and he will be a major impact player for us.”

Among others, Brew was also recruited by USC and Washington.

Devenny, who stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 240 pounds, attends Piner High School in his native Santa Rosa. In 2007-08, he was named co-MVP of the North Bay League after averaging 20.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots per game. Like Brew, he participated in the 2008 Reebok All-American Camp.

“Lucas is a dynamic rebounder,” Williams said. “He is big, physical, has great hands and quick feet. He is very good down low and is an outstanding post defender, but he is really more of a face-up player. One of the most important things about Lucas is how hard he works and how dedicated he is.”

Devenny has worked on his skill development with Ned Averbuck, who at 6-foot-4 was the starting power forward on the 1960 Cal team that played for the NCAA Championship.

“Despite his size, Averbuck was one of the toughest power forwards around,” Williams said. “He has worked with Lucas and some of that toughness has really transferred over. That also goes to the point that Lucas is extremely coachable and devoted to becoming a player. He will immediately contribute because he is ready, physically and mentally.”

Devenny was also recruited by Cal and St. Mary’s.

The addition of Brew and Devenny to the 2008-09 freshmen class of Will Brew, Jaime Serna, James Nunnally and Greg Somogyi should provide the Gauchos with a bright future.

In addition, UCSB will add Orlando Johnson, a 6-foot-5 transfer who, as a freshman, led Loyola Marymount in scoring and rebounding in 2007-08. Johnson is sitting out the 2008-09 season as a redshirt and will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with 2009-10.

“Our staff is really excited about the future,” Williams said. “I think we have some great young players at every position. The signing of Chris Brew and Lucas Devenny will give us great depth in the coming years, and that also makes for great practices. I am also happy that we have been able to keep a good Bay Area connection going. The Brews know everybody in the Bay Area and that has really helped.”

There is one other thing that Williams is looking forward to: the battle of the Brew brothers in practices.

“I can see a very good family rivalry ‘brewing’ in our practices,” he joked.

Bill Mahoney is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 