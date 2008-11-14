Men’s Soccer: Vaqueros Cap Regular Season With Shutout

Mark Knight collected a goal and three assists Friday as the No. 7 Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team capped its regular season with a 5-0 victory over Hancock.

The sophomore forward from England finished with 28 goals for the second straight year and led the state in assists with 17. Knight, who topped all California scorers with 61 points last season, ended up with 73 points, one shy of state scoring leader Felipe Gonzalez of Evergreen Valley.

It was the 11th straight win for the WSC champion Vaqueros (18-4, 13-1), who’ve outscored their last five opponents 24-1.

Stuart Kirk opened the scoring in the 14th minute on an assist from Knight. Knight scored in the 23rd minute, and Scott Wells made it 3-0 two minutes before halftime. Craig Davies assisted on the second and third goals.

Sophomore defender Luke Chambers made it 4-0 in the 53rd minute, and Antonio Bernabe completed the scoring in the 65th minute. Knight assisted on the last two goals.

“The boys were in command the whole game,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “We played well, and now it’s on to the playoffs.”

SBCC will get a home game in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional on Nov. 22. Thirteen teams make the playoffs.

The Vaqueros are ranked No. 4. The pairings will be announced Tuesday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.