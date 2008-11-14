Montecito Fire Update: Residents Urged to Keep Their Guard Up

As the estimated number of scorched homes in the Tea Fire grew to more than 150 on Friday, lighter-than-expected winds helped firefighters keep the blaze from spreading. A feared reappearance of the strong winds that fueled the fire’s ferocity Thursday night failed to materialize Friday night.
(Click here to see map of evacuation and evacuation-warning areas.)
Santa Barbara Fire Chief Ron Prince said that as of 4 p.m. Friday, the boundaries of the fire had not changed much since early morning: Las Canoas Road on the west, Cold Spring Canyon on the east, Rattlesnake Canyon on the north and Alameda Padre Serra on the south.
“It’s not a time to relax,” Santa Barbara County Deputy Fire Chief Tom Franklin said. The fire, officials said, is “zero-percent contained.”
Although the blaze has not directly resulted in any deaths, officials Friday said a 98-year-old man with medical problems died after being evacuated to a hotel.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown credited helicopter pilots who dropped buckets of water on the blaze through the night Thursday, all while wearing night-vision goggles.
“We are one of the very few counties in the U.S. with that capability,” he said.
In all, 5,500 people have been evacuated.