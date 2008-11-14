Museum of Natural History Cancels California Indian Festival
By Easter Moorman | November 14, 2008 | 3:29 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has canceled its annual California Indian Festival, which was to be held this Saturday.
The museum is expected to be open Saturday, but officials are monitoring the containment progress of the Tea Fire and will close if necessary.
The museum is closed Friday as a precautionary measure because of the Tea Fire, and also to help mitigate traffic flow along the Mission Canyon Road corridor.
Easter Moorman is spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
