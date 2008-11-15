Partial Cancellation Issued for Boil-Water Order

Addresses from 2190 to 2500 Mount Calvary Road and 2225 and 2300 Gibraltar Road are still under a boil-water order and shall continue to boil water for drinking and cooking.

On Friday, residents were notified of the need to boil/disinfect all tap water used for drinking and cooking purposes.

The city of Santa Barbara water system in conjunction with the California Department of Public Health and Santa Barbara County Environmental Health have determined that, through abatement of the health hazard and comprehensive testing of the water, the water is safe to drink.

It is no longer necessary to boil tap water or to consume bottled water except for the aforementioned addresses. Those addresses are still under a Boil Water Order.

To comply with the order, bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Customers also may simply use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Optional alternatives to boiling include:

» using fresh liquid household bleach (Cloroxâ, Purexâ, etc.). To do so, add eight drops (or 1/4 teaspoon) of bleach per gallon of clear water or 16 drops (or 1/2 teaspoon) per gallon of cloudy water, mix thoroughly and allow to stand for 30 minutes before using. A chlorine-like taste and odor will result from this purification procedure and is an indication that adequate disinfection has taken place.

» using water purification tablets. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.