Robin Williams Brings Tour to Santa Barbara; Tickets On Sale Starting Saturday

'Weapons of Self-Destruction' is the comedian's first U.S. stand-up comedy tour in six years.

Legendary award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams will bring an evening of comedy and his “Weapons of Self-Destruction” Tour to the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara on Feb. 11, 2009. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for a chance to win two tickets to the show, plus dinner for two at Bistro 1111 and a room at the Hotel Marmonte.

The tour, which began in late September, is his first U.S. stand-up comedy tour in six years. The high-energy show already has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and highlights Williams’ trademark free associations and riffs on social and political absurdities.

Williams last toured in 2002 when he returned to the stand-up scene after a 16-year hiatus. The sold-out tour earned the distinction of being one of the highest-grossing comedy tours in history and culminated in a final performance filmed by HBO and broadcast live from New York City. The resulting July 2002 HBO broadcast, “Robin Williams: Live on Broadway,” was nominated for five Emmy awards.

Williams has more than 40 industry honors to his credit, including two Emmy awards, six Golden Globe awards including the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, four Grammy awards and an Oscar.

In addition to his tour, Williams soon will be seen starring in the Disney comedyopposite John Travolta and will reprise his role as Teddy Roosevelt in the sequel

Ticket prices range from $58 to $98, plus applicable service charges. The Arlington Theatre is at 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.963.4408.

Tickets are available at all TicketMaster outlets, including F.Y.E., Macy’s, Ritmo Latino and the Arlington Theatre Box Office.

To charge by phone, call 805.583.8700. Click here to order online.

Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.