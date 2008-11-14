Tea Fire: Some School, College Events Canceled or Postponed

» Westmont College’s volleyball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled. No decision has been made about rescheduling the games.

» The GSAC men’s soccer tournament championship game, scheduled for Saturday at Azusa Pacific, will be played at 2 p.m. Monday at Azusa.

» Friday’s Santa Barbara High School vs. Ventura High School varsity football game has been canceled. The game has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ventura High School.

» Dos Pueblos High School vs. Buena High School varsity football game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday. The location has been moved to Buena High School in Ventura.

» Santa Barbara High School’s performance of The Village Fable has been canceled for Friday evening.