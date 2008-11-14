Women’s Basketball: Reserves Spark SBCC to 64-57 win
Wong hits back-to-back three-pointers and Wells makes two steals to seal the win over Shasta.
By Dave Loveton | November 14, 2008 | 9:39 p.m.
Janelle Wong snapped a 51-51 tie with two straight three-pointers Friday and the Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team went to beat Shasta 64-57 in the first round of the Sierra Tournament.
Lauren Wells
came off the bench to make a pair of steals and seal the victory.
Katie Randall and Nikki Graham led the Vaqueros (3-1) with 10 points each, and Wong, a 5-foot-9 freshman from Dos Pueblos High, added nine. Graham grabbed 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros, who led 30-23 at intermission.
SBCC will take on the San Francisco-American River winner in Saturday’s semifinals at 5 p.m.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
