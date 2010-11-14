Patchy Fog Headed Back to Coast, with Rain Likely by Weekend

Cooler temperatures expected but fog should give way to mostly fair skies until Friday

A cooling trend is expected to arrive on the Central Coast this week, bringing with it patchy fog and a chance of rain by Friday.

After a week of autumn sunshine and warm conditions, the National Weather Service said Sunday that daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s on Monday and will gradually cool down to the low 60s by Saturday.

Calm sea breezes will produce mostly fair skies but, beginning Monday night, patchy fog is forecast each night and into early morning through Friday. Weather officials said rain is possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight temperatures are likely to be in the 40s and 50s.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

