Toast the Holidays with Dinner at Coast Restaurant & Bar

Seasonally inspired menus will be served for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By Jennifer Guess for Coast Restaurant & Bar | November 14, 2011 | 7:56 p.m.

Spend the holidays toasting with your loved ones over seasonally inspired menus at Coast Restaurant & Bar on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The Thanksgiving feast will feature decadent dishes such as Corn and Yukon Gold Chowder, Roasted Scallops, Sweet Potato Ravioli, Sage and Onion Risotto and, of course, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

New this year is the Family Style Feast, where guests will be served their very own whole Organic Roast Turkey and fixings, along with a whole pumpkin pie — and all the leftovers you take home with you.

The three-course menu is $46 per person, and the Family Style Feast is $50 per person.

Coast’s three-course Christmas Eve menu will feature favorites such as Shrimp Bisque, Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Roasted Halibut and Chocolate Bread Pudding.

Guests “Coasting” in for lunch or dinner on Christmas Day can look forward to Crab & Persimmon Salad, Herb Roasted Filet Mignon, Molasses Glazed Chicken Breast and a decadent Roasted Apple Tart.

Christmas Eve dinner is $46 per person (supplement to the regular dinner menu) and Christmas Day dinner is $60 per person.

Start a new holiday tradition and cozy up at Coast on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this season. For more information, click here or call 805.879.9100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Coast Restaurant & Bar.

 
