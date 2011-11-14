Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

‘Flee for Freedom’ Focus of Luncheon for Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club

Local residents will speak Nov. 18 and share their experiences escaping oppression in Hungary

By Rita Rink for the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women's Club | November 14, 2011 | 4:57 p.m.

Two local residents who suffered under Nazi occupation and later fled Communist oppression in Hungary will speak during the “Flee for Freedom” luncheon sponsored by the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

Margaret Orhalmi was born in Hungary after World War I and experienced first-hand occupation under the Nazis followed by Russian “liberation.” After the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, Orhalmi and her fiancé decided to risk everything and flee for a chance at freedom.

George Rusznak, born in Budapest in 1938, lived through the persecution of Jews by Nazis and the Russian “liberators.” His father was murdered by the Nazis, but Rusznak escaped Hungary during the 1956 uprising against Communism. He subsequently returned to visit relatives who had stayed, and he saw the results of Communist control of government as well as personal lives.

He has a permanent exhibit at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center in Santa Barbara as part of its “Portraits of Survival: Life Journeys During the Holocaust and Beyond.”

Reservations for the luncheon, which costs $25 pre-paid and $30 at the door, may be made by calling 805.270.5760 or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Checks may be sent to MHRRWC, P.O. Box 2248, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.

— Rita Rink represents Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 