Public Meetings Begin This Week on Highway 101 South Coast HOV Project

Caltrans staff will provide updates and be available to answer questions

The public is invited to attend a public information meeting/open house to learn more about the South Coast HOV Project on Highway 101.

The meetings will be held in the following locations:

» Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara

» Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road

» Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at QAD Inc., 100 Innovation Place in Santa Barbara



A brief presentation will be made at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The public may choose to attend one of the three meetings as the content will be the same at each meeting.

Caltrans will hold the meetings to provide the public with an update on the project, explain the processes used to develop technical studies and present preliminary findings about where sound walls have been considered. Caltrans staff will be available to answer questions from the public.

The release of the draft environmental document and the public comment period is expected to occur in early 2012.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.