UCSB’s Carsey-Wolf Center to Host Festival of (In)Appropriation

Contemporary found footage films will be screened for the first time in Santa Barbara

Along with the growing popularity of retro clothing and mash-up music, found footage filmmaking has come of age.

Remix filmmakers push boundaries by taking previously existing footage and re-editing it in inventive ways. Like musical mash-ups, found footage filmmaking borrows and remixes video to produce new ideas and meanings not intended by the original filmmakers.

The Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB will host the Festival of (In)Appropriation from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Pollock Theater. The event will include free film screenings, a question-and-answer session and a reception.

A screening of the short contemporary films will be followed by a panel Q&A session with filmmakers and the festival’s curators: Jaimie Baron, Andrew Hall and Lauren Berliner.

UCSB’s Carsey-Wolf Center and the Film and Media Studies Department will introduce the art-savvy Santa Barbara community to this new avant garde art form for the first time.

The Festival of (In)Appropriation has been hosted by the Los Angeles Filmforum since 2009.

— LeeAnne French is an associate director of the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.