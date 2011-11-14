Junior League of Santa Barbara to Host American Girl Fashion Show

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will host its fifth annual American Girl Fashion Show from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

The American Girl Fashion Show is a fun-filled afternoon for girls and their families, friends and favorite dolls. This engaging program promotes literacy for young girls while showcasing historical and contemporary fashions.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Junior League of Santa Barbara and its efforts to promote youth literacy throughout Santa Barbara County.

The fashion show will feature more than 100 local girls and matching dolls as they present fashions by American Girl. Each American Girl doll is a unique character with her own look, fashion and story. Girls can learn more about the dolls and their characters through reading about their adventures. The historical dolls have stories set during important times in America’s past. The contemporary dolls have stories that relate to issues girls are dealing with today. Both are targeted at showing girls that they can do great things if they believe in themselves.

This year’s American Girl Fashion Show promises to wow you like never before. You’ll hear about American Girl of the Year, Kanani and her homeland of Hawaii.

This year’s fashion show will also feature new historical models, Marie-Grace and Cécile, two friends from 1850s New Orleans. Audiences will have the opportunity to see clothing from daywear to sleepwear to special occasion.

Guests can come early to spend time in the American Girl Fashion Show Marketplace, where girls will be able to buy merchandise (including fashion show souvenirs for girls and dolls), books and raffle tickets for some fabulous prizes. Girls will be able to have their hair professionally styled, and there will even be an opportunity to have their doll’s hair styled.

The event will include music, refreshments, party favors and door prizes. Tickets are $40 per person and are available now at www.jlsantabarbara.org or by calling the Junior League of Santa Barbara at 805.963.2704.

American Girl is one of the nation’s top direct marketers, children’s publishers and experiential retailers. American Girl Programs is proud to partner with nonprofit organizations to present fashion show events to raise funds for children’s charities and causes. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to “celebrate girls,” American Girl Programs events have generated millions of dollars for worthwhile causes nationwide.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

— Kielle Horton is the communications chair for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.