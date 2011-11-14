Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:28 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Library Offering Free Research Training for Grant Seekers

Nonprofit organizations and individuals can learn how to access funding via the Foundation Directory Online

By Brent Field for the Santa Barbara Public Library | November 14, 2011 | 4:40 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering two free classes in December for grant seekers who want to find foundation funding prospects and maximize efficiency in funding research.

Nonprofits and individuals will learn how to find foundations and corporations with a proven commitment to programs and projects like theirs.

On Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon, nonprofit organizations will learn how to use the Foundation Directory Online, a database of comprehensive information on U.S. grantmakers and their funding activities, available free at the Central Library. The class will be held in the Townley Room of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The following week, from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 in the Townley Room, individuals will learn how to use the Foundation Directory Online’s other main database, Foundation Grants to Individuals, the online resource featuring thousands of foundation and public charity programs that fund students, artists, researchers and other individual grant seekers.

To reserve a seat at either class, please RSVP to Brent Field on 805.564.5623 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

These two one-hour classes introduce the many ways to find comprehensive, accurate and timely information on prospective funders with the premier grant seeking tools using online databases of the foundation center.

The databases are used to identify grant makers in their area of interest, what funding is available, which grant makers are accepting applications and how to apply. The databases are free and open to use by the public at the Central Library, on library computers or on personal laptops using the library’s wireless connection.

For more information, click here or call the Library Reference Desk at 805.564.5604. If you need special assistance to participate in a class, call Library Administration at 805.564.5608.

— Brent Field is reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

 
