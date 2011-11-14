Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Margo Kline: Opera Santa Barbara Sings of Love, Youth with ‘La Boheme’

The polished and lyrical production showed how far it has come as a professional company

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | November 14, 2011 | 10:21 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara opened its 2011-12 season over the weekend at The Granada Theatre with a sumptuous production of Giacomo Puccini’s La Boheme, that paean to youth and lost love.

This polished and lyrical production showed how far Opera Santa Barbara has come as a professional company. The production originated with the Opera Theatre of St. Louis; on Sunday afternoon, a nearly full house gave applause and bravos to the singers, the orchestra and conductor and all the other creative talents that joined to make it memorable.

After his highly successful Manon Lescaut, Puccini wanted to compose an opera reflecting “modern” life” at the end of the 19th century. The result was La Boheme, based on Henri Murger’s 1841 novel, Scenes de la vie de boheme, as well as the composer’s fond memories of his own youthful wild oats.

As star-crossed lovers Mimi and Rodolfo, soprano Rebecca Davis and tenor Christopher Bengochea, respectively, were passionate and poignant. Davis made her Carnegie Hall debut singing Franz Schubert’s Mass in G and has performed as both Mimi and Musetta in opera companies across the United States. Bengochea is also a rising star, having been praised by the Chicago Tribune for his “command of Italianate style along with ringing top notes and a smooth legato.”

Jan Cornelius loaned her silvery soprano to the role of that eternal minx Musetta, and her lover Marcelo was portrayed by baritone Malcolm MacKenzie. Cornelius has sung roles including Violetta in La Traviata and Micaela in Carmen. MacKenzie made his Metropolitan Opera debut last season in New York, appearing in Carmen and Rigoletto.

Supporting roles were solidly covered by Romanian bass Gabriel Vamvulescu, baritone Steven Labrie and bass Jess Merlin. Dean Williamson conducted the live orchestra, and Brad Dalton was the stage director.

As if it needed doing, this production showed again why La Boheme is cherished by opera lovers. It was a resounding start to the remainder of Opera Santa Barbara’s season, which will include Wolfgang Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro and Orfeo et Eurydice by Christoph Willibald Gluck.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 