Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Isabel Denise Ocampo
Student of the Month recognized for her good attendance record and effort in the classroom
By Betsy Munroe for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | November 14, 2011 | 3:56 p.m.
Student of the Month Isabel Denise Ocampo, center, with Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise member Susan Klein-Rothschild, left, Rotary President Joe Weiland, Ocampo’s mother, Maria, and her teacher, Aaron Gillen. (Bill Abel photo / Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise)
The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Isabel Denise Ocampo as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for November.
Ocampo was nominated by her teacher, Aaron Gillen, who spoke of her good attendance record and her outstanding efforts in the classroom.
Ocampo will be returning to the public school system.
Positive acknowledgement and a plaque is given to the student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents, congratulations.
Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.
— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.