Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Isabel Denise Ocampo

Student of the Month recognized for her good attendance record and effort in the classroom

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Isabel Denise Ocampo as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for November.

Ocampo was nominated by her teacher, Aaron Gillen, who spoke of her good attendance record and her outstanding efforts in the classroom.

Ocampo will be returning to the public school system.

Positive acknowledgement and a plaque is given to the student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents, congratulations.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.