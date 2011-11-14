Board of Supervisors to Discuss Plan for Pursuing State Funding for North County Jail

County leaders are expected to decide whether to authorize Sheriff Bill Brown to submit an application to the Corrections Standards Authority

Santa Barbara County is considering pursuing another application for state funding for a proposed 304-bed Northern Branch Jail and will discuss specifics at a Dec. 6 hearing. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation from Sheriff Bill Brown and decide whether to authorize him to submit an application.

The county was awarded $56,295,000 in 2008 through the first phase of the Public Safety and Offender Rehabilitation Services Act of 2007, or AB 900. The act was amended by recent realignment legislation.

The second phase has up to $602,881,000 available in lease-revenue bond financing, but that number could increase. Counties can get funding to build or expand existing adult detention facilities.

Santa Barbara has tried to get the matching funds, required for the conditional award, to pay for the $80 million construction and $17 million in annual operation costs. Sales tax measures were defeated by voters in 2000 and 2010.

The state has $200 million set aside for medium-sized counties such as Santa Barbara, and each county has a cap of $80 million, including Phase I grants.

According to Corrections Standards Authority documents, counties that will commit to holding the most inmates or give up their conditional grants will go to the top of the list.

There’s no guarantee that those counties would get Phase II awards, and even if they do, it will happen “after the legislative process to shift the funding authority is complete,” the documents state.

The Corrections Standards Authority will review applications and make funding recommendations in February.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors will discuss planning changes that would allow hydraulic fracturing at new or existing wells. Also up for discussion are hiring a consultant to create a countywide poverty impact assessment and county efforts to ban single-use bags.

The Board of Directors for Beach Erosion Authority for Clean Oceans and Nourishment (BEACON) voted to support efforts to ban or restrict single-use bags at its September meeting and to ask the county to contribute up to $15,000 toward the cost of an environmental impact report.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.