Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:34 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Board of Supervisors to Discuss Plan for Pursuing State Funding for North County Jail

County leaders are expected to decide whether to authorize Sheriff Bill Brown to submit an application to the Corrections Standards Authority

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 14, 2011 | 11:21 p.m.

Santa Barbara County is considering pursuing another application for state funding for a proposed 304-bed Northern Branch Jail and will discuss specifics at a Dec. 6 hearing. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation from Sheriff Bill Brown and decide whether to authorize him to submit an application.

The county was awarded $56,295,000 in 2008 through the first phase of the Public Safety and Offender Rehabilitation Services Act of 2007, or AB 900. The act was amended by recent realignment legislation.

The second phase has up to $602,881,000 available in lease-revenue bond financing, but that number could increase. Counties can get funding to build or expand existing adult detention facilities.

Santa Barbara has tried to get the matching funds, required for the conditional award, to pay for the $80 million construction and $17 million in annual operation costs. Sales tax measures were defeated by voters in 2000 and 2010.

The state has $200 million set aside for medium-sized counties such as Santa Barbara, and each county has a cap of $80 million, including Phase I grants.

According to Corrections Standards Authority documents, counties that will commit to holding the most inmates or give up their conditional grants will go to the top of the list.

There’s no guarantee that those counties would get Phase II awards, and even if they do, it will happen “after the legislative process to shift the funding authority is complete,” the documents state.

The Corrections Standards Authority will review applications and make funding recommendations in February.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors will discuss planning changes that would allow hydraulic fracturing at new or existing wells. Also up for discussion are hiring a consultant to create a countywide poverty impact assessment and county efforts to ban single-use bags.

The Board of Directors for Beach Erosion Authority for Clean Oceans and Nourishment (BEACON) voted to support efforts to ban or restrict single-use bags at its September meeting and to ask the county to contribute up to $15,000 toward the cost of an environmental impact report.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 