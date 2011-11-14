Santa Barbara Police Respond to Calls Involving Burglar, Drinkers and Drugs

Witnesses chase the burglary suspect down De la Vina Street, and a man in the 'labor line' is now facing drug charges

The following is a wrap-up of weekend incidents to which the Santa Barbara Police Department responded.

Burglar Chased by Witness

At 12:59 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of De la Vina Street on a call of a burglary at a business.

While officers were responding, they received information that witnesses were seen chasing the suspect south on De la Vina. An officer was traveling north in the 2300 block of De la Vina Street when he saw a subject matching the description of the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Christopher Mathew Aguilar-Vang. The officer also noticed that Aguilar-Vang was being followed by a person yelling that Aguilar-Vang had broken a window.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that Aguilar-Vang had allegedly broken a window to Marty’s Pizza, 2733 De la Vina Street, and was seen by witnesses reaching into the business as if looking for something. Aguilar-Vang was then confronted by witnesses and fled south on De la Vina Street.

Aguilar-Vang was taken into custody. A switchblade knife was found in his possession. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted burglary and possession of a switchblade knife.

Drinkers Lead to Felony Arrest

At 2:18 p.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to a call of two people drinking to the rear of the apartment complex at 617 Garden St.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a male and a female sitting in the parking lot of the complex. They spoke to a female who identified herself as 41-year-old Nicole Denise Causing. The male initially provided a false name but subsequently identified himself as 22-year-old Stephen Morgavo-Chasteen.

Officers noticed a syringe in the bushes nearby. As they continued their investigation, it appeared that Causing and Morgavo-Chasteen did not have a lawful reason to be on the property. Officers conducted a records check of both people and determined that they had drug-related felony warrants out for their arrest.

Both were arrested and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where they were booked for the warrants.

Labor Line Check Ends in Drug Arrest

At 8:52 a.m. Saturday, an officer patrolling the 400 block of East Yanonali Street stopped to observe the “labor line.” He noticed that one person in the labor line was standing alone and not making an effort to flag down passing vehicles in order to obtain work.

The officer contacted the man, identified him as 21-year-old Sergio Israel Garcia and engaged in a conversation with him. The officer obtained consent from Garcia to search him and found a plastic bag in his pocket. The officer retrieved the bag, which contained about 10 small individually packaged bindles of heroin.

Garcia was arrested and transported to the police station. Upon removing Garcia from the patrol car at the station, the officer found another bindle of heroin where Garcia had been seated. He was transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and destruction/concealing of evidence.

— Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.