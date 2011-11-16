Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Strings to Present Musical Gift with Free Winter Concert

Families are welcome to the Dec. 11 performance at El Montecito Presbyterian Church

By Linda Burrows for Santa Barbara Strings | updated logo | November 16, 2011 | 3:21 p.m.

On Dec. 11, the student musicians of Santa Barbara Strings will perform a Winter Concert at 6 p.m. at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road.

The concert is a free gift to the community, and children and families are welcome. A reception will follow.

It will feature performances by the following ensembles: Toccata (ages 4 through 6), Sinfonietta (ages 7 through 14), Intermezzo (ages 11 through 16) and the new Santa Barbara Strings/Music Academy of the West — MERIT Quartet (teens).

Mary Beth Woodruff is the artistic director of Santa Barbara Strings, and Valerie Malvinni is the assistant director.

The concert will include Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, works by C.P.E. Bach, Jean-Philippe Rameau and Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and a Charlie Brown Christmas Medley. The Santa Barbara Strings-MERIT Quartet will perform the first movement of the Joseph Haydn Quartet Opus 77 No. 1.

Santa Barbara Strings is a nonprofit, multi-tiered string orchestra education program training and inspiring young musicians ages 4 through 18 through studying and performing classical repertoire from the Renaissance/Baroque era to the Modern period.

It promises to be a thrilling evening of music by vibrant young musicians. Call Linda Burrows at 805.688.7423 for more information.

— Linda Burrows represents Santa Barbara Strings.

