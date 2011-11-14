Traver Boehm: Three Training Workouts to Try with a Partner

Exercising with someone can help keep you motivated and challenged

Last week we talked about the importance of having a teammate or partner for your workouts. If you haven’t found someone to train with and keep you motivated, do so now!

This week we’re going to continue on with our 10-minute workout theme with the emphasis being on specifically performing the workouts with a partner. Believe it or not, many people will tell you that if they’re engaging in a workout with a partner, and while they work, their partner rests and vice versa, then they actually find that they’ll push harder than they would on their own.

Why? We’re far more willing to let ourselves have those few extra breathes of rest if we know someone isn’t right there waiting on us. With a partner present, we’ve increased our motivational leverage significantly by having someone else right there to hold us accountable.

Don’t believe me? Give these workouts a try first with a partner and then on your own, and see which one leaves you more exhausted at the end! Keep sending emails with your results to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and let me know which way you found to be more challenging.

Partner Workout No. 1: The Squat Ladder

For this workout, all you’ll need is some kind of time-keeping device and you and your partner’s body weight. The workout is called a ladder as every minute you will be required to add two squats to the number that you and your partner are responsible for.

Start out in the first minute by performing two squats (each partner can perform one squat each or any combination there of, there’s no right or wrong way to split up the numbers). In minute two, the team will be responsible for performing four squats. In minute three, it’s six squats. In minute four you’ll do eight squats, and on and on until you’re unable to complete the number of squats that the round requires.

If on round 25 you’re supposed to do 50 squats and are only able to complete 48, then that’s your score for the workout and you’re all done.

This workout starts out deceptively easy, but remember that as the workload increases, your rest is slowly decreasing.

Partner Workout No. 2: Three Options

For this workout you will actually be competing against your partner, trying to outscore him or her. The breakdown looks like this:

» Each athlete will have two minutes of work, followed by two minutes of rest. This will continue for five rounds.

» During the work period, each athlete will score points by performing any of the following movements: a squat, which will earn one point, a push-up, which will earn two points, or a burpee, which earns three points.

» While partner 1 is working, partner 2 is resting and keeping score for partner 1. At the two-minute mark, the roles reverse.

» The movements can be performed in any combination by each athlete with the goal being to score as many points as possible within each two-minute period.

Partner Workout No. 3: Flight Simulator

For this workout you will need a jump rope and a partner. Each partner will be performing “double unders” — a jump rope movement where the rope must pass twice under the athlete’s feet during each jump.

The repetition scheme for this workout goes as follows: 10 - 20 - 30 - 40 - 50 - 40 - 30 - 20 - 10.

Each athlete will be responsible for performing the number of double unders in the rep scheme, but must wait and rest while his or her partner does the same.

For example: Athlete 1 will perform 10 double unders and then rest while his partner does his 10. Then athlete 1 will perform 20 double unders and then wait while his partner does the same. The goal is to get through all of the repetitions as fast as possible. For an additional challenge, try the same repetition scheme only this time only move on to the next number if the previous number of double unders has been completed unbroken or without missing one.

Spending time with a friend, co-worker or loved one who shares the same fitness and health goals you do is always preferable to going at life alone. The same can be said for working out, if not more so. Grab a friend this week and give these workouts a try.

Have at it.

— Traver Boehm is co-owner and coach at Crossfit Pacific Coast, has a master’s degree in Chinese medicine, is a licensed acupuncturist at Alki Wellness, and a nutrition specialist. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .