Carey Group Honors Grace Hodge as Its Intern of the Year

Grace Hodge, a recent USCB graduate and the first to participate in the Entrepreneur Internship Program offered by The Carey Group Inc., has been honored by the company as its Intern of the Year.

The Carey Group is made up of local architects, general contractors and real estate developers, and it also operates Patterson Self-Storage.

Hodge joined the team at Patterson Self Storage and Santa Barbara Wine Storage as an assistant manager in 2007, when she was a freshman at UCSB.

She is a native of California and graduated with high honors in communication and minored in professional writing.

“I am passionate about education and helping local youth get a better education,” said Trudi Carey, president of The Carey Group. “I volunteer my time locally with many organizations that support that idea, and I thought why not do it directly as well. Grace was the perfect candidate to kick off our first year of the Carey Group mentorship program. She worked her way through school, she loves to learn and is in the stage of her career that she needs broader exposure. It is what my father did for me, that I can now do for someone else.”

Part of the mentorship program includes the selected candidate job shadowing with Carey, who is a licensed architect, general contractor and real estate broker. It might be a charity luncheon, a business meeting or meeting with a lender.

In addition, Hodge will be rotated through various positions in the firm, from sales, graphics, accounting, property management and architecture.

“Sometimes just being in the office and hearing what is going on in a daily basis is an invaluable lesson,” Carey said. “How you treat people, deal with confrontation and problem solve are invaluable tools.”

Those interested in applying for the program may call Carey at 805.964.7000 x107.

— Bertha Fenske represents The Carey Group Inc.