Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Honors Chairman’s Council Supporters

On Thursday, Oct. 25, the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors hosted the 2012 Chairman’s Council Reception to thank its contributors for their significant and ongoing financial support of the organization.

This stewardship event featured local author Jane Heller, whose trademark humor and irreverence kept the audience entertained. Her 13 novels of romantic comedy, nine of which have been sold to Hollywood for movies and television, are now entertaining readers around the world.

All guests received a signed advance copy of Heller’s latest nonfiction work, You’d Better Not Die Or I’ll Kill You: A Caregiver’s Survival Guide to Keeping You in Good Health and Good Spirits.

“The Chairman’s Council Reception provides a wonderful annual occasion to honor and thank our key stakeholders in a personal way,” said Rick Keith, executive director of the VNHC Foundation. “The financial support and commitment of Chairman’s Council members make it possible to provide the highest quality home health, hospice and related services that enable us to be there when the community needs us most.”

In addition to hearty laughs, guests enjoyed fine wine provided by Kunin Wines and hors d’oeuvres at the Montecito Country Club, and also learned more about the history of their support and what it has meant to patients and families served by VNHC.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services in Santa Barbara. It provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice, and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.