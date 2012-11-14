Six Hurt in Collision After Driver Runs Red Light

Six people were transported to a hospital with injuries after a traffic collision Tuesday evening at the intersection of Enos Drive and Miller Street in Santa Maria.

According to police, 49-year-old Jeffery Gill of Santa Maria was traveling east on Enos in a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck, and 42-year-old Ofelia Venegas of Santa Maria was traveling south on Miller in a 2002 Chevy Suburban.

Police say Gill ran a red light before colliding with Venegas in the intersection, causing her vehicle to spin out of control. Gill then continued through the intersection, striking a block wall on the east side of the street, police said.

Gill was trapped inside his pickup truck and was extricated by members of the Santa Maria Fire Department. American Medical Response then transported him to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Police said Venegas and her four passengers were also taken to the hospital with various complaints of pain.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.