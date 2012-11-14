Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:17 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Haddon Cord, Lakey Peterson Teaming Up to Promote Clean Water Tour

By Pia Dorer for the Clean Water Tour | November 14, 2012 | 2:35 p.m.

On Friday afternoon at the 2012 New Noise Music Festival and Conference, singer/songwriter Haddon Cord, 20, announced she is teaming up with 2012 Nike U.S. Open women’s surfing champion Lakey Peterson, 18, to launch the Clean Water Tour.

The tour is a platform to promote clean drinking water causes and keeping oceans, rivers and lakes clean around the planet.

The tour’s mini-festival format will boast a lineup of talented bands, DJs and a film festival showcase (including Lakey’s upcoming film Zero to 100) to bring fans into the clean water conversation while they’re having a great time. Online local contests in each tour city will be held to identify standout artists and filmmakers and allow fans to vote and help determine who performs at tour events.

The tour will introduce an online membership community called “The Watering Hole” (free membership) that will feature exclusive video and music channels, as well as a directory of clean water cause campaigns and solution providers. The live touring model itself is flexibly designed to operate in communities and venues of all sizes around the world — clubs, small theaters, indoor and outdoor stadiums, or even as a plug-in attraction for established festivals.

“The Clean Water Tour is all about having fun and fueling passions to help make the world a better place,” Peterson said. “While we’ll initially focus on U.S. cities and college campuses, the goal is to take the Clean Water Tour and its message worldwide.”

Peterson, a top-10 ranked (in the world) competitor on the ASP Women’s Pro Surfing Tour, is in training for the 2013 season and putting the finishing touches on her film Zero to a Hundred, produced and directed by Aaron Lieber and chronicling Peterson’s story. The film will be featured on the Clean Water Tour.

Meanwhile, Haddon is prepping for the recording studio. Before the two girls hit the road to promote clean water causes, she will produce a new slate of original songs.

“We hope the Clean Water Tour inspires people to be part of something fresh and purposeful,” Cord said. “Lakey and I have seen firsthand that we can make a difference, and the Clean Water Tour is a foundation for a community that can make a difference in lives all over the planet.”

First Stop — Boise, Idaho

The tour will make its debut this March at the new 2,000-seat Revolution Concert House & Event Center in Boise, Idaho. An official announcement for the date and ticket on-sale will be made in the coming weeks.

“We’re proud to host the first-ever Clean Water Tour event and this will be a hot ticket,” said Creston Thornton, Revolution’s owner and also a national tour manager.

Thornton and the Clean Water Tour staff will also work closely with the Idaho Steelheads Hockey team who will co-market the event.

“We’re getting involved with the Clean Water Tour as a community outreach program for the Idaho Steelheads hockey club, and we’ll encourage our players, fans and sponsors to get behind the clean water message,” said John Cunningham, CEO of the Grove Hotel and Century Link Arena (owner of the Idaho Steelheads).

The Steelheads and Century Link Arena will provide advertising support the tour through game promotions, signage, broadcast and social media promotions.

Dirty Water Is Everywhere

Dirty water is not just a problem for Third World countries. Threats to water tables and coastlines have no geographical boundaries and potentially affect everyone on the planet.

“We all take clean water for granted, yet there are millions of people forced to accept the deadly risks of drinking dirty water on a daily basis,” said Peterson, one of the youngest females to ever win a U.S. Open Surfing championship.

“Lakey and I recognize a need for leadership for clean water awareness,” Cord said, “especially with the younger generation.”

— Pia Dorer represents the Clean Water Tour.

