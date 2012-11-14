KRAZy Country Radio Holding Turkey Drive to Benefit Rescue Mission

KRAZy Country 105.9 will be holding its first-ever Turkey Drive to benefit the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and help feed those in need this Thanksgiving.

The public is invited to drop off frozen turkeys to Graham Chevrolet, Cadillac, SAAB at 301 S. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 17.

Each person who donates a turkey has a chance to enter a drawing to win a television from Alliant Home Entertainment. KRAZy Country’s own Tyler Storey will be broadcasting live.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is accepting turkeys, canned food and monetary donations in preparation for the holiday season.

Donations may also be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Yanonali Street office.

— Rebecca Weber is director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.