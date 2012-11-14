Letter to the Editor: Hillside House a Shining Example of Compassion, Caring

Hillside House is a residential care home for adults with significant developmental challenges. The vast majority of the residents are confined to wheelchairs, and many of the residents require a feeding tube. The care required to nsure a quality of life for these individuals involves a variety of supports and modalities. All of this is offered in the most caring of ways.

Santa Barbara is very lucky to have such a well-managed care home designed specifically for this population of individuals. Many of the residents have lived at Hillside House the majority of their lives. Hillside House is the only facility of this kind in Santa Barbara.

Staff provide high quality care. Hillside House has approximately 85 employees, all dedicated to providing positive experiences for the residents. Volunteer organizations as well as individual volunteers offer a variety of activities for the residents. Birthdays and holidays are all celebrated in the most festive of ways.

Hillside House serves nearly 60 individuals. The organization provides housing, medical care, therapy and the ability for the residents to attain the highest level of independence and integration into our community.

Santa Barbara is a community that has long cared for this population. Hillside House is a shining example of Santa Barbara compassion and caring. Our community has been supporting this organization for close to seven decades.

Thank you, Santa Barbara, for opening your heart to this population.

Susan Chapman

Santa Barbara