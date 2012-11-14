Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:21 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Matthew Sweetman Elected to Board for Channel Islands YMCA

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | November 14, 2012 | 10:51 a.m.

Matthew Sweetman
Matthew Sweetman

The Channel Islands YMCA is proud to announce the election of Matthew Sweetman to its Board of Directors.

Sweetman is senior vice president and regional manager of the Wells Fargo Commercial Banking office for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

With more than 17 years of banking and financial services experience, Sweetman has spent the majority of his career serving the banking needs of businesses across Southern California. He has spent 11 years working with Wells Fargo Commercial Banking clients in the Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles markets.

Sweetman also worked at Pacific Century Bank (owned by Bank of Hawaii) in both the Los Angeles and Phoenix markets and was the general manager of Watts Premier Inc., a Phoenix-based manufacturer of water filtration products.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., and completed Wells Fargo’s Credit Management Training Program in 1990.

Sweetman is married with two children and lives in Thousand Oaks.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

