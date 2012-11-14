Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:07 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Soccer Player Pleads Not Guilty to Battery

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 14, 2012 | 11:23 p.m.

The UCSB soccer player accused of battery on a sports official entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Peter McGlynn, a senior defender, is facing a misdemeanor charge after he shoved referee Reed Christy from behind after an Oct. 28 game against UC Davis, and Christy fell to the ground. The incident was caught on video.

Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling, who is prosecuting the case, said a readiness and settlement conference is scheduled for Jan. 8.

The charges hold a maximum sentence of one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

University police handcuffed McGlynn and led him off the field after the incident at Harder Stadium.

UCSB Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mark Massari announced that McGlynn was removed from the team given the seriousness of the incident, and the men’s soccer team would not be participating in the postseason this year regardless of how well they did for the last two games.

McGlynn issued an apology on his Twitter page after the incident.

“Not only did I let myself and my family down, but also my team, the coaching staff, the athletic department, UCSB, the alumni and everybody from the Santa Barbara community, and I would want to say to all involved how very sorry I am,” he wrote. “I am very sad to leave a program of the highest integrity behind with a tarnished reputation because of my selfish and immature actions. I am completely embarrassed to end such a fantastic chapter in my life in such shame.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

