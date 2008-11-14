Montecito Fire Bulletin Board: Services, Offers, Lost & Found

» The Autism Society of America-Santa Barbara is available to help displaced families with a family member with autism or a related disorder. Such families can call: Marcia Eichelberger, President, Autism Society of America-Santa Barbara, 805.722.7473 (mobile); Sandy Shove, Vice President, 805.252.1807; 805.560.3762 (office with voice mail)

» A camera was found Thursday night on the stone wall at Butterfly Beach near the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, 1260 Channel Drive. If it’s yours, e-mail [email protected]

» Prudential California Realty is offering its offices — computers, phones, fax — for fire victims use. Available hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone with rentals, rooms for rent or places that can take pets, can e-mail [email protected]

» All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, will present a free organ and harpsichord recital at 4 p.m. Sunday, with donations accepted for the benefit of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter. Calvert Johnson of Agnes Scott College in Atlanta will perform and the recital will include works by contemporary Asian women composers, including Santa Barbara’s own Karen Tanaka.

The recital is free, but donations are encouraged. A reception will follow in the church’s Parish Hall.

MY GYM Children’s Fitness Center , 3888 State St., is offering a free Parent Night Out from 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday for families affected by the fire. The gym will provide the pizza and fun! Space is limited to 25-30 children so call 805.563.7336 to reserve a spot.

» The Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for pet owners displaced by the fire to visit their animals staying at the shelter. The Humane Society has 105 cats, 55 dogs, 35 other animals and five barnyard animals under its care. Click here for more information or call 805.681.5197.

» Marmalade Cafe in La Cumbre Plaza is offering free nonalcoholic beverages to all firefighters, police, sheriff’s personnel and other members of the firefighting effort. Cafe manager Mark Hopper also is offering all appetizers at half-price during the emergency effort.

» TechEase Computer Solutions is offering free Internet access and data recovery services for victims affected by the fire. The Santa Barbara computer support company also will provide three months of online data backups. Free Wi-Fi, work stations with Internet access and on-site data recovery work will be provided to residents in the evacuation area at the TechEase office, 511 E. Gutierrez St.

» On Saturday, the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara will be accepting clothing and household item donations for those affected by the Tea Fire. To make a donation, call the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter at 805.687.1331. Do not bring items directly to either Unity Shoppe or the Red Cross unless advised to do so.

» Lack Construction is offering use of its trucks, construction equipment and offices to homeowners and small businesses affected by the Tea Fire. The company also has pledged up to $10,000 to match contributions from other local businesses to assist victims. To contribute to the campaign, make checks payable to Tea Fire Victims-Lack Challenge and mail or bring them to the Bank of Santa Barbara, 12 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, 93101. Funds will be contributed to American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter. Click here for more information or call Jim Gazdecki or Katerina Zamyatina at Lack Construction at 805.963.3600.

» Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is providing rooms at Hotel Mar Monte, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday nights for anyone displaced by the fire.

The bank is also providing fire victims with gift certificates for a meal at Los Arroyos Restaurant’s Montecito or Santa Barbara stores.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Montecito branches and its main branch downtown, 20 E. Carrillo St. at the corner of Carrillo and Anacapa streets, will be open all day Saturday to help fire victims with banking services. Call 805.564.6456 for more information or see Dave Hall and Penny Sharrett at the downtown branch.

» Montecito Bank & Trust is offering free safe deposit boxes for 90 days to Santa Barbara and Montecito residents displaced by the Tea Fire. Call the nearest branch office for hours and availability. Free boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

» Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has made arrangements with Giovanni’s of Santa Barbara, 3020 State St., to provide Westmont College students with a free personal pizza, salad and soda Saturday. Westmont students with a valid student ID are eligible.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the Tea Fire,” said George Leis, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s president and CEO. “We hope this will put a smile on the faces of Westmont students.”