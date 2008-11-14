Tea Fire Smoke Affects Air Quality; Warning in Effect for Weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Friday issued an air quality warning for Santa Barbara and Montecito to be in effect through the weekend.

Air quality is poor in some areas because of smoke from the Tea Fire.

If you see or smell smoke in the air where you are, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health care provider.

Click here for more information, and for recorded advisory updates, call 805.961.8802.