Tennis: Tie Goes to Dos Pueblos, Thanks to 86-66 Score in Games

Finishing under “darker than dusk” skies, Dos Pueblos prevailed in a thrilling three-hour match against a talented Esperanza team Thursday, tying 9-9 but winning 86-66 in games.

Indeed, it was quite a team effort to stay focused and energized for three rounds, and for the Chargers to snag as many games as they could because of the 9-9 tie in sets. This deja-vu match evoked memories of 2006, when Dos Pueblos played Esperanza in the second round of the CIF playoffs, tying 9-9 in sets but with the Chargers beating the Aztecs in games, 84-77.

In Thursday’s first round the Chargers led 4-2 with wins by Erica Cano and Hayley Edwards, Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves, and Melissa Dahl and Anna Slyutova. The second round proved tougher, with four tight losses and two wins, thanks to Lauren Stratman and Logan and Sagraves. By the third round, everyone regrouped, and in spite of mental and physical fatigue, the Chargers fought hard to take the match to a tie. In that round, Cano and Stratman finished their sets commandingly, losing only one game between them. Then, Nicoletta Bradley and Oriane Matthys, our “Comeback Kids,” kept their tired feet moving and wrestled with momentum shifts, but managed to capture a set. The last set of the match proved to be a nail-biter, as the two Amys battled the darkness, and lost in a close tiebreaker.

It was an amazing effort by the entire team. Again, the fans kept us all going! Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos, now 18-3, will learn its next opponent and match location Friday.

Dos Pueblos 9, Esperanza 9 (Dos Pueblos 86, Esperanza 66)

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Lauren Stratman 2-1 (No. 10 in Girls 14s; No. 27 in Girls 16s)

Erica Cano 2-1 (No. 97 in Girls 18s)

Hayley Edwards 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-1

Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 1-2

Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-2

Esperanza Singles:

Bianca Modoc 3-0 (No. 38 in Girls 18s)

Melanie Abella 1-2 (No. 140 in Girls 18s)

Kristen Jacob 0-3

Esperanza Doubles:

Tammy Do/Thank Doan 2-1

Biana Quesada/Jessie Wackerman 3-0

Alyssa Kramer/Elizabeth Reim 0-3

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.