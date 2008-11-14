Tennis: Tie Goes to Dos Pueblos, Thanks to 86-66 Score in Games

Finishing under “darker than dusk” skies, Dos Pueblos prevailed in a thrilling three-hour match against a talented Esperanza team Thursday, tying 9-9 but winning 86-66 in games.
Indeed, it was quite a team effort to stay focused and energized for three rounds, and for the Chargers to snag as many games as they could because of the 9-9 tie in sets. This deja-vu match evoked memories of 2006, when Dos Pueblos played Esperanza in the second round of the CIF playoffs, tying 9-9 in sets but with the Chargers beating the Aztecs in games, 84-77.
It was an amazing effort by the entire team. Again, the fans kept us all going! Way to go, Chargers!
Dos Pueblos, now 18-3, will learn its next opponent and match location Friday.
Dos Pueblos 9, Esperanza 9 (Dos Pueblos 86, Esperanza 66)
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Lauren Stratman 2-1 (No. 10 in Girls 14s; No. 27 in Girls 16s)
Erica Cano 2-1 (No. 97 in Girls 18s)
Hayley Edwards 1-2
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-1
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 1-2
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 1-2
Esperanza Singles:
Bianca Modoc 3-0 (No. 38 in Girls 18s)
Melanie Abella 1-2 (No. 140 in Girls 18s)
Kristen Jacob 0-3
Esperanza Doubles:
Tammy Do/Thank Doan 2-1
Biana Quesada/Jessie Wackerman 3-0
Alyssa Kramer/Elizabeth Reim 0-3
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.