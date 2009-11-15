4.3-Magnitude Quake Shakes Channel Islands

A moderate earthquake rumbled along the ocean floor Sunday east of San Nicolas Island in Ventura County. The 4.3-magnitude temblor struck at 2:45 p.m. and was followed by a 3.6-magnitude aftershock a few minutes later.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck 13 miles east-southeast of San Nicolas Island, where the sea floor is at a depth of about 2,000 feet.

There were no damage or injuries reported, but authorities said the quake was felt weakly in Oxnard, 71 miles to the north.

Remote San Nicolas Island is used as a Navy weapons-testing site and has no official population.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.