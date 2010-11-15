Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:55 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund Awarded Two Funding Grants

Local foundations contribute to the mission of the newly created nonprofit

By Elaine Harris | November 15, 2010 | 1:09 p.m.

The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit dedicated to providing financial resources to families and individuals facing the high cost of licensed residential Alzheimer’s and dementia care, has been awarded funding grants from two charitable foundations — the Ann Jackson Family Foundation and the Henry W. Bull Foundation.

Both foundations provide funding to a variety of nonprofits within Santa Barbara County, addressing issues including health care, human services, seniors and the needs of people with disabilities.

The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund was created less than two years ago to address the urgent need for funding assistance to needy families who are struggling with the high cost of licensed residential Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Nearly all governmental programs exclude funding for dementia care unless the patient requires a skilled nursing facility. This causes many patients and their families to suffer financial devastation far beyond their proportion in the population. The result is often an inability to afford the adequate level of dementia care when one’s personal resources have been depleted.

“The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund envisions a world in which all persons with Alzheimer’s disease have the dignity of receiving the best licensed care and treatment regardless of their ability to pay for Assisted Living Care,” said Joan Benson, president of the Board of Directors.

The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund recently expanded with two new board members and the formation of an Advisory Committee. The board is grateful for the support from local foundations, and the hundreds of individual online donations. The fund has already received numerous calls and inquiries from individuals interested in applying for funding assistance.

“Our mission does not focus on the areas of research and patient education,” Benson said. “We have no wish to duplicate the efforts of other important Alzheimer’s support organizations.”

The fund works with individuals needing funding and with health-care providers to identify need, complete funding request applications and to finalize the process until the patient’s housing needs are provided for. Applications are accepted year‐round, and will be reviewed on a quarterly basis.

For information on obtaining an application for funding, making a contribution or to learn about the fund, click here or call 805.692.9726.

— Elaine Harris is the marketing manager for the Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund.

