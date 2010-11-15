Betties Hosting ‘Brawlidays in Paradise’ Fundraiser

Proceeds will help the roller derby team set up a travel fund

You’ve seen them on the track. Now come join your Mission City Brawlin’ Betties for “Brawlidays in Paradise,” a holiday fundraiser celebration, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 at Oreana Winery, 205 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

The Betties pay everything out of pocket — dues, insurance, gear, etc. — and away bouts can sometimes be an extra burden. But the Betties are hoping to change that by starting a travel fund for the team that can be implemented next year. That way, no Bettie will ever have to say no when given the chance to represent Santa Barbara and their loyal fans at an away bout!

As if helping the Betties wasn’t enticing enough, buy a ticket for the event and enjoy an awesome party! SB Flash Mob will provide live music while guests sample the new ‘Betties’ wine and munch on tasty treats from local eateries.

Don’t miss this chance to party with your favorite roller derby girls!

VIP ticket for $40 includes a bottle of ‘Betties’ wine, one drink ticket, two raffle tickets, snacks and entertainment. General admission for $20 includes one drink ticket, one raffle ticket, snacks and entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased from a Bettie, or click here to order from Brown Paper Tickets.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Christina Dotson is a member of the Mission City Brawlin’ Betties.