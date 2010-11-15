Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:42 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Cal Lutheran Guarantee Expands to Include UC San Diego

Scholarship program lets incoming students get a private education at a public price

By Karin Grennan | November 15, 2010 | 9:58 p.m.

California Lutheran University is expanding its popular program that provides a private school education at a public school price to include students accepted at the University of California, San Diego, for the 2011-12 academic year.

The CLU Guarantee Scholarship: Private Education, Public Price allows incoming students who are also admitted to one of five UC schools to attend CLU for the cost of attending the public university. The other universities are UCLA, UCSB, UC Davis and UC Berkeley. The program, which has garnered national media attention, started with incoming freshmen during the 2008-09 year and later expanded to include transfer students.

The savings on tuition, books and living expenses for students who entered this fall is $16,160. This is the difference in the price for full-time residential students attending CLU, which is $46,192, and the average price of attending the four state universities, which is $30,032. The 2011-12 scholarship award amount will be announced in spring after the universities have updated their tuition and fees.

The CLU Guarantee Scholarship is open to all students applying for the traditional undergraduate program and the Adult Degree Evening Program. It has no income or residency requirements. Students can also receive federal, state and institutional aid based on need to further reduce the cost of attending CLU.

If students make satisfactory academic progress and meet GPA requirements, they can renew the scholarship each year. The amount will increase every year if the cost of attendance goes up.

The number of students receiving CLU Guarantee Scholarships jumped from 56 last year to 99 for 2010-2011. The scholarships awarded for this year total more than $1.6 million.

Of the current recipients, 46 percent are first-generation college students and 40 percent identify themselves as Latino. Two come from out of state. Retention rates among recipients are extremely high, with more than 90 percent still enrolled at CLU.

The program is designed to show students who thought that they could only afford a public university that a private school education is within reach. It provides more students with the opportunity to enjoy the high-quality education, small class sizes and experience of working closely with faculty that a small private university like CLU offers.

For more information, click here or contact the Office of Undergraduate Admission at 877.258.3678 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 