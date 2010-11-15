Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:57 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Calling All Golfers to SB Foresters’ Turkey Day Shootout

Nov. 24 event will support the baseball team's Hugs for Cubs program

By Vera Villagomez | November 15, 2010 | 12:34 p.m.

The two-time national champion Santa Barbara Foresters summer baseball team will hold its 11th annual Turkey Day Shootout golf tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Santa Barbara.

Golfers are welcome to sign up by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Former players, coaches, staff and some very special Major League guests are expected to take part.

All proceeds from the event will help support the Foresters and Hugs for Cubs, the team’s year-round program to help children who are battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

More than 300 children have been helped during the 15-plus years the Foresters have been using baseball and positive energy to make a difference. The Turkey Day Shootout is one of the organization’s major annual events, so if you love baseball and want to help kids, this is the perfect way to start your holiday weekend.

If you’re not a golfer, but would like to mingle with Major League players, Foresters stars and coaches, and a host of the local sporting elite, you can join the golfers at a post-match dinner and sports memorabilia auction and raffle. The dinner event will begin at 5 p.m. at Glen Annie, and tickets are $50.

Corporate or individual sponsorships are available for tee signs and other recognition, and donations for raffle or auction items are very much needed and appreciated.

For any information on the Turkey Day Shootout, and how to take part or help out, contact the Foresters at 805.684.0657 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Vera Villagomez is a Hugs for Cubs intern and CSU Channel Islands student.

 
