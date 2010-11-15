City of Santa Barbara Offering Tree Ordinance Workshops

Free training sessions will be held this week on newly revised regulations

The City of Santa Barbara’s Forestry Program will hold two free seminars to inform residents, tree care professionals and property managers about the city’s recently revised tree and landscape ordinances.

The workshops are offered either from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 or from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room at 630 Garden St.

The content will be the same for each workshop.

The ordinance changes affect Title 15 and Title 22 of the city’s Municipal Code. Click here to view the codes.

Space is limited to 60 seats for each workshop. RSVP no later than Monday, Nov. 15 to Tim Downey, urban forest superintendent, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5433.

— Tim Downey is the urban forest superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara’s Forestry Program.