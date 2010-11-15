Former Santa Maria Police Chief John Sterling Dies

Sterling is survived by his wife, Carol, son John and daughter Emily, both of whom serve in the military.

Sterling was born and raised in Lompoc. He began his law enforcement career in Oakland, followed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department , the East Palo Alto Police Department and then the City of Ridgecrest , before he came to Santa Maria.

The City of Santa Maria announced Monday the death of John Sterling, who served as the city’s police chief from April 1998 to May 2003.

He served at the helm of the department for five years

