Local News

Man Hurt in Alleged Gang-Related Stabbing in Milpas Area

Santa Barbara police say multiple assailants were involved in Sunday's attack

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | November 15, 2010 | 2:20 p.m.

A man was hospitalized Sunday evening after what Santa Barbara police say was a gang-related stabbing near Milpas and Yanonali streets.

Lt. Paul McCaffrey said in a news release that multiple assailants, some with clubs, drove up in red SUVs to the 21-year-old victim and his friend Sunday evening about 5 p.m. After chasing the victim, the suspects knocked him down and stabbed him multiple times, while his friend was able to run away.

According to police, the victim and his friend are known gang members.

After the stabbing, the suspects ran to their cars and drove away. The friend assisted the victim to a doughnut shop, where he applied pressure to the most serious wound while they waited for police and an ambulance.

McCaffrey said the wounds weren’t life-threatening and the victim didn’t lose consciousness, though he was transported to and treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. A blood trail led from the stabbing site to the business.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 805.897.2335.

The suspects were described by witnesses as males with shaved heads and tattoos.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

