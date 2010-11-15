Santa Barbara Police Investigating Possible Stabbing at Oak Park

Man arrives at hospital by private car for treatment of stab wounds

Santa Barbara police said they’re investigating a possible stabbing after a man arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Monday afternoon with stab wounds.

Lt. Paul McCaffery told Noozhawk that little is known about the incident, but the man was taken to the hospital by private car about 2:45 p.m. and reported to hospital staff that the incident occurred at Oak Park off West Alamar.

Police responded to the hospital to question the man.

McCaffrey said it remains unknown whether the wounds were the result of an assault.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .